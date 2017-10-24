Lady Gaga’s New Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Her, and the Internet Is Pissed

Lady Gaga is one of the most recognizable stars out there. She’s worn a meat dress, shown up to the Grammys in an egg, and has some of the most bizarre-yet-catchy lyrics in the music business. Even her name alone speaks individuality. Yet, when an artist in Lima, Peru was asked to create a wax figure of the 31-year-old singer, they somehow got it horribly, horribly wrong, as Refinery29 first reported.

On Thursday, a Gaga fan account tweeted a photo of a new wax figure meant to resemble the “Bad Romance” singer dressed in the iconic raw beef dress she wore to the 2010 Video Music Awards. But instead of Gaga’s usual glossy white hair and intricately put-together outfits, fans were instead met with a straw-like wig and smock that didn’t do a shred of justice to singer’s memorable red carpet ensemble.

Naturally, Gaga fans weren’t happy with the wax museum disrespecting their Mother Monster. So, as the internet does, they dragged the statue to the depths of hell. A majority of users called the statue “awful” and “tragic,” while others compared it to other celebrities like Cher, Donatella Versace, Barbra Streisand, and Detox, a drag queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Of course, Gaga isn’t the only celebrity to see their likeness turned into an unrecognizable statue. In July, a Madame Tussauds wax figure of Beyoncé was royally roasted for looking nothing like her. However, after the backlash over the statue’s light skin and thinner frame, the museum removed the figure to amend its features. We hope something similar will happen to Gaga’s statue—for our sake and the sake of Little Monsters everywhere.