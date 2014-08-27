Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are the New Faces of H&M

These two might seem like an unlikely pair, but Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are charmingly simpatico: Apart from regularly singing each other’s praises, they recorded a song together for Bennett’s 2011 album “Duets II,” they’re releasing a collaborative jazz album on September 23, and now it’s just been announced via Instagram that they’ll star in H&M’s holiday campaign!

According to WWD, The pop star and iconic crooner are to set appear in a TV commercial that’ll air at the end of November and features a track from their upcoming album “Cheek to Cheek,” with Gaga dressed in H&M, and they’ll also star in print, online, and billboard ads.

Before the big reveal, H&M teased the news on Instagram with a photo of the star’s dogs, and captioned it: “Solve the puzzle image! Can you guess which superstars will feature our upcoming H&M Holiday campaign? #HMHoliday.” Needless to say, several savvy followers immediately ID’ed the pooches as Gaga and Tony’s.

We think this is a phenomenal—and perfectly seasonal—choice for H&M, and we’re excited to see the campaign when it debuts later this fall!