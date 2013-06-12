Lady Gaga’s Album With Tony Bennett To Debut In Two Weeks

Lady Gaga has been teasing her duet album with legendary jazz crooner Tony Bennett for what feels like years now, but the wait is officially over!

At Monday’s Fashion Institute of Technology’s annual gala, Bennett told WWD that his collaborative effort with the pop star—titled “Cheek to Cheek”—comes out in two weeks. With album releases typically taking place on Tuesday, we’re assuming that means it’ll hit shelves June 25.

“She’s a magnificent singer. People are going to be shocked by how great she can sing,” Bennett told WWD.

It seems like Gaga is slowly making her way back into the public eye after her hip surgery earlier this year. First, she music-directed the big Versace Versus party in New York last month, then she shared a photo of herself back in the studio, and posted a photo of herself at one of her best friend’s weddings. And now, this!

We won’t lie, with her next official single rumored to release in August, we’re kind of looking forward to her grand return. We missed you and your special brand of crazy, Gaga.

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Lady Gaga’s Fingernail Sells For $12,000

Karl Lagerfeld’s Birthday Card For Lady Gaga