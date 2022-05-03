Lady Gaga Tickets Are Under $80 Right Now—Here’s How to Go to the Chromatica Ball For $15 Off

Little Monsters, if you don’t have Lady Gaga tickets to The Chromatica Ball yet, now is the time to score seats for under $80 and for $15 off.

Lady Gaga announced her sixth headlining tour, The Chromatica Ball, in March 2022. “LADY GAGA THE CHROMATICA BALL SUMMER STADIUM TOUR,” she captioned an Instagram post of the tour’s poster. The tour—which follows Gaga’s The Fame Ball Tour in 2009, The Monster Ball Tour in 2011, The Born This Way Ball in 2012, ArtRave in 2013, and Joanne World Tour in 2017—is in support of Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, which was released in May 2020 and hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The 14-date tour will start at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, in July 2022, and end at Dodger Stadium in Los Angele, California, in September 2022.

In an interview with CBS News in September 2020, Gaga opened up about her struggles with mental health led to Chromatica. “I just totally gave up on myself,” she said. “I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up.” She continued, “I went from looking at this piano, and thinking, You ruined my life. During that time, I was like, ‘You made me Lady Gaga. My biggest enemy is Lady Gaga’. That’s what I was thinking: ‘My biggest enemy is her. What did you do?’” Gaga also got candid about the “full body pain” she would experience when she would meet fans who treated her like “an object” and “not a person.”

When asked why she didn’t quit music, Gaga told CBS News, “I swear on my future unborn children, I don’t know why, but I have to. This, I have to do it. Singing, I have to. Turns out, even if I don’t wanna be alive, I still know how to write a song.” The realization led her to not “hate Lady Gaga anymore” and record Chromatica. “I found a way to love myself again, even when I thought that was never gonna happen,” she said.

So where can fans buy Lady Gaga tickets to The Chromatica Ball? Read on for where Lady Gaga tickets are still on sale and how get them for $15 off.

Where to buy Lady Gaga tickets

The tour was originally scheduled to run from July 25, 2021, to August 27, 2021, but was postponed due to the current health crisis. "While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022," Gaga said in a statement at the time.

The tour was originally scheduled to run from July 25, 2021, to August 27, 2021, but was postponed due to the current health crisis. “While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022,” Gaga said in a statement at the time. The tour is in support of Gaga’s sixth studio abum, Chromatica, which was released in May 2020 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets for The Chromatica Ball went on sale in March 2022 and sold out within minutes. While Lady Gaga tickets are sold out Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Lady Gaga tickets before The Chromatica Ball comes to your city.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Lady Gaga“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Lady Gaga“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball!

What are Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball dates?

July 17 – Düsseldorf. DE @ Merkur Spiel- Arena

July 21 – Stockholm. SW @ Friends Arena

July 24 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 26 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

July 29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug. 11 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

Aug. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 23 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

Sept. 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

What is Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball set list?

Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball set list won’t be known until her first concert at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany on July 17, 2022. However, it’s expected that most of the set list will include songs from Gaga’s sixth studio album, Chromatica, which was released in May 2020 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features 16 songs, including singles “Stupid Love” and “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande, as well as collaborations like “Sour Candy” with BLACKPINK and “Sine from Above” (with Elton John).

“I think that the beginning of the album really symbolizes, for me, what I would call the beginning of my journey to healing, and what I would hope would be an inspiration for people that are in need of healing through happiness, through dance,” Gaga told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in May 2020. “And that’s in what I would call radical acceptance… For example, I know that I have mental issues; I know that they can be sometimes rendering me nonfunctional as a human. But I radically accept that this is real.”

Gaga also described the album as a journey through pain toward healing. “If you’re listening to this album and you’re suffering in any type of way, just know that that suffering within itself is a sign of your humanity and you are not broken. You are connected to the whole world and we are one giant body. We are one full entity,” she said at the time. “And the whole you is having a whole human experience and there might be parts of your life that feel completely shallow or robotic or ancillary and unimportant, and that’s okay, but that suffering is a sign that you’re real and it’s a way to ground yourself.”

She also told Lowe about why she wanted her mentor, Elton John, to be a part of Chromatica. “Elton’s always really challenged me to take care of my artistry and to really take care of myself. And I really, really honor that about him. He is so, so uniquely special,” she said. “And I cannot tell you how instrumental in my life he’s been to showing me that you can go all the way in life and… be authentic and be you and do good things in the world and take care of yourself and be there.”

See below for the full Chromatica track list.

“Chromatica I” “Alice” “Stupid Love” “Rain On Me” (feat. Ariana Grande) “Free Woman” “Fun Tonight” “Chromatica II” “911” “Plastic Doll” “Sour Candy” (feat. BLACKPINK) “Enigma” “Replay” “Chromatica III” “Sine From Above” (feat. Elton John) “1000 Doves” “Babylon”

Who are Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball opening acts?

Who are Lady Gaga’ The Chromatica Ball opening acts? Gaga hasn’t announced her opening acts for The Chromatica Ball yet. However, guests on her tour could include past collaborators like Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, Elton John, all of whom are featured on Chromatica. See below for a full list of Lady Gaga’s past opening acts.

The Fame Ball Tour (2009)

The White Tie Affair

Chester French

Cinema Bizarre

Gary Go

The Monster Ball Tour (2009 – 2011)

Kid Cudi

Semi Precious Weapons

Jason Derulo

Alphabeat

Far East Movement

Scissor Sisters

Born This Way Ball (2012 – 2013)

Zedd

Lady Starlight

The Darkness

Madeon

ArtRave: The Artpop Ball (2014)

Lady Starlight

Hatsune Miku

Crayon Pop

Babymetal

Momoiro Clover Z

Joanne World Tour (2017 – 2018)

DJ White Shadow

Lady Gaga tickets to The Chromatica Ball are still available on VividSeats.com and StubHub.com. Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

