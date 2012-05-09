Lady Gaga D’oh-es ‘The Simpsons’: Watch A Preview Of The Epic Episode [Video]

Even though Lady Gaga is currently out and about in Asia doing what she does best, it looks like she is still going to manage to find time to hit up Springfield on Sunday, May 20th to hang out with America’s favorite 2-D family, The Simpsons.

Airing over on Fox at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST, you can expect to catch a cartoon Gaga donning some serious outfit swag, or what Mother Monster probably just refers to as her office clothes. The Meat Dress, blow-torch brassieres, crazy shades, tons of different hairdos and even a “homage” to those armadillo heels à la Alexander McQueen–they’ll all be hanging out with the G in Springfield.

Watch a preview of the season finale episode down below, and let us know what infamous looks of Gaga you hope to see come May 20th in the comments section underneath!

[via High Snobiety]