Links to Click: Terry Richardson Snaps Lady Gaga, Kate Moss To Design Phone Cases, More

1. Photographer Terry Richardson posted new shots of Lady Gaga to his blog, wigs and all. [Terry’s Diary]

2. Kate Moss will be designing a line of phone cases. We already want one, obviously. [Telegraph]

3. Elie Saab is selling $10,000 couture gowns via his new fashion film. Watch it here! [The Vivant]

4. Get ready, Brooklynites. H&M is planning a retail expansion into the borough. [WWD]

5. The Fourth of July is just three days away. Do you have your fireworks-themed manicure ready? [Beauty High]

6. Miley partied in Miami this weekend, and we can only assume twerking was involved. [People]

7. Because it’s just too hot to use a hair dryer or curling iron, here are 5 ways to style your hair without heated tools. [Daily Makeover]

8. Jennifer Aniston confesses: “Once, I ate a Big Mac.” [The Cut]

9. Naomi Campbell walked in Versace’s show for the first time since Gianni passed away. And she looks fab. [Fashionista]

10. In case you needed additional proof that everything nineties is cool again, it’s been declared that cult favorite Hervé Chapelier nylon duffel bags are making a comeback. [Vogue]

