StyleCaster
Share

Links to Click: Terry Richardson Snaps Lady Gaga, Kate Moss To Design Phone Cases, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Links to Click: Terry Richardson Snaps Lady Gaga, Kate Moss To Design Phone Cases, More

Meghan Blalock
by

lady gaga strawberrySee the stories that made our reading list today!

1. Photographer Terry Richardson posted new shots of Lady Gaga to his blog, wigs and all. [Terry’s Diary]

2. Kate Moss will be designing a line of phone cases. We already want one, obviously. [Telegraph]

3. Elie Saab is selling $10,000 couture gowns via his new fashion film. Watch it here! [The Vivant]

4. Get ready, Brooklynites. H&M is planning a retail expansion into the borough. [WWD]

5. The Fourth of July is just three days away. Do you have your fireworks-themed manicure ready? [Beauty High]

6. Miley partied in Miami this weekend, and we can only assume twerking was involved. [People]

7. Because it’s just too hot to use a hair dryer or curling iron, here are 5 ways to style your hair without heated tools. [Daily Makeover]

8. Jennifer Aniston confesses: “Once, I ate a Big Mac.” [The Cut]

9. Naomi Campbell walked in Versace’s show for the first time since Gianni passed away. And she looks fab. [Fashionista]

10. In case you needed additional proof that everything nineties is cool again, it’s been declared that cult favorite Hervé Chapelier nylon duffel bags are making a comeback. [Vogue]

MORE NEWS ON STYLECASTER:
Jennifer Lawrence Tried To Wear A Crop Top In Paris (And Failed)
Watch Cara Delevingne in Chanel’s New Fashion Film

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share