Lady Gaga Shaves Half of Her Head in Honor of Terry Richardson’s Mom

Yesterday was a very sad day for our favorite fashion photographer Terry Richardson, whose mother (and frequent subject of his photographs) passed away at 94 years old. We were wondering why there had been radio silence from Terry during New York Fashion Week, when he is usually out and about capturing the debauchery of celebrities and socialites, but we’re glad he was with his mother for her last days.

One of Terry’s great friends Lady Gaga, who he has accompanied on multiple world tours, showed her support for his late mother by shaving half of her head. She posted the picture via her LittleMonsters social network, stating, “I did it for u Terry. I’m sorry about ure mommy. She has princess die, but were all princess high.” We’re unclear as to what exactly “princess high” means, but we think this is beyond sweet and touching.

Our hearts go out to Terry in this difficult time — and we also have to note that we can’t wait to see how Gaga accessorizes her new ‘do.