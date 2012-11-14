Lady Gaga and Terry Richardson Release Preview for “Cake Like Lady Gaga” Video Collaboration

Lady Gaga had a big surprise in store for all her little monsters today, and it came in the form of a video.

The star took to Twitter earlier today and told her fans “preview coming.” After many of Gaga’s little monsters asked for more details about the preview, she replied saying, “It’s a film.”

The “Born This Way” singer posted a 15-second video titled “Cake” to her website earlier today, and in the production, which is a collaboration with famed fashion photographer Terry Richardson, Gaga can be seen half naked in a bath tub and dancing in high heels and her underwear.

Not many details have been released about the video just yet, but because Gaga is rapping lyrics from her new track “Cake Like Lady Gaga” in it, and she recently revealed her plans to shoot a film for every song on her upcoming 2013 album “ARTPOP,” we think it’s safe to say this is a sneak peak of the film for the rap. Watch it above and let us know your thoughts!