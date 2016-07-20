Relax, Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney Are Only ‘Taking a Break’

The rumor mill fired up yesterday with speculation that Lady Gaga and her fiancé Taylor Kinney have ended their five-year relationship. However, today we have renewed hope that their wedding might still happen.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a photo of herself and Kinney with their arms around each other to Instagram late last night. She explained in the caption that the pair always believed they were “soulmates” and that they have been “taking a break” after struggling with conflicting schedules and trying to make a long-distance relationship work. So, that’s a break, not a breakup.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other,” Gaga wrote.

A source close to Gaga also just confirmed with Us Magazine that a busy work schedule has kept the engaged couple apart: “She started really writing and working on her album and he went back to work in Chicago,” the insider said. “They kept going weeks without seeing each other.” Apparently Gaga and Kinney are “super bummed out” about taking a break but also said that “they absolutely could get back together.” So, there’s still hope. We’re rooting for you, Gaga!