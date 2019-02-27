Lady Gaga’s Ex Just Threw Major Shade at Her After Her Bradley Cooper Performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Coopers Oscars performance was the talk of the town on Sunday. But if there’s one person who isn’t a fan of the “Shallow” singer’s success, it’s her ex, Taylor Kinney who shaded Lady Gaga a day after her Bradley Cooper performance at the 2019 Oscars.

On Monday, February 25, Kinney, a Chicago Fire actor, posted the below Instagram of him and his bro. Seems innocent enough. Well, not exactly. Soon after the picture was posted, one of Kinney’s followers took to his comments with some not-so-nice words about his ex, who he dated for five years before calling off their engagement in May 2016. “Stoked you got away from Gaga #Hollyweird,” the comment read.

Pretty rude, right? Well, to make matters worse, Kinney went ahead and liked the comment, which led many to believe that he agreed with the follower and thought that his ex was “#Hollyweird.” (Whatever that means.” The Instagram like was soon screenshotted by Popcrave, and it didn’t take long for Gaga’s fans to drag the hell out of her ex. “Gaga is unbothered with her Oscar, Grammys, critics choice, Bafta, golden globe…. awards🤷‍♀️,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Flop..she made him relevant.” Another wrote, “I’m surprised Taylor Kinney has service from his trailer park.”

The drama comes a couple weeks after Gaga called off her engagement with agent, Christian Carino, who she had been dating for around two years. We don’t know what happened to their relationship, but a source told People that it was simply from two people growing apart. “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” the source said. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

TBH, at least Carino knows how to keep his Instagram likes in check, unlike some of Gaga’s other exes…