Lady Gaga Tattoo (Plus Our Favorite Fashionable Tattoos)

Lady Gaga took to her Twitter on Tuesday to share her new tattoo with all of her fans, or little monsters, as they are more affectionately referred to. It looks like the always daring pop star decided to celebrate her two Grammy wins from Sunday night by adding some new ink to her ever-growing collection.

Her new tattoo, located on her inner left arm, reads little monsters. This dedication to her loyal fans sits right below a tattoo that Lady Gaga got in 2009, while touring in Korea. The tattoo is a quote by the songstress favorite philosopher, which says, In the deepest hour of the night, confess to yourself that you would die if you were forbidden to write. And look deep into your heart where it spreads its roots, the answer, and ask yourself, must I write? — now thats what we call deep.

Take a look at some of our favorite celebrity tattoos from other fashionable females below.



Isabeli Fontana:



The Brazilian model has her son’s name, Zion, tattooed on her back.



Heidi Klum:



The model proudly displays her husband’s name (Seal) on her inner arm.



Cintia Dicker:



The Brazilian model shows off her inner arm tattoo with pride.



Freja Beha, Daria Werbowy, and Catherine McNeil:



All three of these models show off their body art with some serious sex appeal.

Karmen Pedaru: The tattoo on her wrist reads A = X + Y + Z. It’s inspired by the Albert Einstein quote, If A equals success, then the formula is A equals X plus Y and Z, with X being work, Y play, and Z keeping your mouth shut.

