Lady Gaga Talks About Collaborating With Beyonce

Lady Gaga has finally been coming out with more details about her collaboration with Beyonce. Details were previously scarce about Lady Gaga’s guest appearance in Beyonce‘s video for “Video Phone.”

In a recent interview with Z100 radio, Lady Gaga explains, “When I was doing [Beyonce’s] video with her, she called me and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to show up in some frickin’ hair bow and be fashion Gaga in your video… I want to do you.’ I want to do my version of Beyonce. So this whole time I was learning the choreography, they were calling me Gee-yonce.”

If anyone but Lady Gaga was saying this, it would sound absolutely bat sh!t crazy. However, it’s Lady Gaga so this is just par for the course.