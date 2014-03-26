Found: The Exact Swimsuit Lady Gaga Wears in Her ‘G.U.Y.’ Video

What: The exact red La Perla swimsuit Lady Gaga wears in her recent video for “G.U.Y.”

Why: Since the video came out over the weekend, we’d be lying if we said we haven’t been singing “G.U.Y.” incessantly (we are). It’s catchy, sure, but a big part of the reason we’re so obsessed with the song is the mesmerizing, fashion-filled video Gaga put out. Not least of which is this very Donatella-esque look she gives when she’s writing around on her giant bed.

La Perla is obviously much more well-known for their lingerie, but they make a strong case for sexy swimwear too. We love the transparent tulle cutouts in this one-piece, and the low back adds even more sex appeal.

How: To be frank, we thought it was a piece of lingerie when Gaga wore it, but we can also see ourselves lounging by the pool in it. Now all we need is a floor-length platinum blonde wig to go with it.

Dunes one-piece swimsuit, $398; at La Perla