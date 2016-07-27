Watch Lady Gaga Croon Sad Jazz Standards at a Surprise Show

Lady Gaga may be on a break with Taylor Kinney, but she’s not sitting at home wallowing in her sorrow and breaking out the Häagen-Dazs. Or, who knows, maybe she is, but that’s not all she’s doing: Last night, she gave a surprise performance at Rose Bar in NYC, playing six songs with pals Brian Newman and Tommy London, including “Smile,” “Bang Bang,” “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” and “La Vie en Rose,” according to Page Six.

Though she looked amazing, with her white blonde hair setting off a seriously sexy black top, perhaps the songs she sang—especially “Smile”—are hints as to how she’s feeling a week after announcing her break on Instagram. “Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates,” she wrote. “Just like all couples, we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break … Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.” 😢

Or maybe jazz songs are just sad. In any event, here she is singing “Smile.”

And singing “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.”

And here are a few vids of her warbling “La Vie en Rose” (in French, no less, at least for part of it).