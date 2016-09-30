It’s on: Lady Gaga Confirms She’s Headlining Super Bowl 2017

Update, September 30:

In case you needed concrete proof that Lady Gaga is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show next February, the chanteuse herself just shouted the news from the rooftops (or, you know, tweeted it, whatever). “It’s not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!” she wrote.

Get ready for a mind-bending performance come Super Bowl LI (that’s 51, for those of you who failed Roman Numerals 101—or should we say Roman Numerals CI?). We’re thinking meat-dress-level proportions. Can’t. Wait.

Original Post:

It won’t be Adele, nor Kanye West, but Lady Gaga who shall headline the next Super Bowl halftime show, a source confirms to Us Weekly. And we couldn’t be happier. Though Gaga has performed at the major football event before—she sang the national anthem earlier this year clad in a glittering red Gucci pantsuit—she’s never been the star of the show, and we all know that’s where she really shines, sparkly pantsuit or not.

Her anthem performance was “one of the highest honors of my career,” she told the NFL Network before the show. “I get a chance to sing for all the athletes—who have been working so hard their whole lives for this moment—the coaches, as well as the fans in the stands who are waiting for this moment. And I think it marks what being an American is all about, working hard and that being the ultimate payoff for the champion, is hard work.” She added that this was a lifelong dream: “I’ve always wanted to sing the National Anthem at a major sporting event, since I was a little girl.”

She’ll bring the weird and wonderful to halftime at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5 next year, which will be the real reason to watch the 51st annual Super Bowl. But you won’t have to wait till next year for some fresh Gaga: Her new album, Joanne, debuts October 21—and the music video for her first single, “Perfect Illusion,” drops tomorrow during the “Scream Queens” premiere on FOX at 9pm EST. We can hear the roar of the little monsters from here.