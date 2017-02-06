Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Airbnb Is Legit Insane

Lady Gaga may have burned it down at the Super Bowl, but the baller Airbnb to which she returned after the festivities completed last night was even more fire. Boasting five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, an epic pool, a gym, a sauna, a jacuzzi, and a home theater, the 9,768-square-foot Mediterranean-style manse came fully equipped with a $10,000-a-night price tag. Not bad for someone who wasn’t even in Houston to play ball.

Ahead, find the insane pics of Gaga’s home away from home, including the Instagrams she posted herself, live from the most ridiculous Airbnb we’ve seen in a long time. As she put it, “Houston, you are beautiful.” 😍