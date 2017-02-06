Lady Gaga Just Literally Blew the Roof Off the Super Bowl

Lady Gaga was not messing around in the slightest for her Super Bowl halftime show, and we have to say—we’ve never seen anything like her performance. Though there was lots of speculation over whether she’d make a fiery political statement, she kept it pretty chill, though she did kick the show off with a rousing rendition of “This Land Is Your Land,” a not-so-subtle reminder that we need inclusivity and unification in this country desperately, now more than ever.

And then she ramped things up and slayed. From the hundreds of pre-taped drones twinkling lights in the shape of the American flag behind her, to pyrotechnics like whoa, to flying around the stage like Peter Pan, Gaga delivered in a very real way.

Did we mention that she started the whole show by jumping from the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston and spidering her way down to the stage on a cable? Oh, and that the roof was ripped open for her show, though it was closed during the football game? Yeah, that happened.

Gaga delivered on the fan favorites, beginning with “Poker Face” (after, you know, she finished with Woody Guthrie) and going on down the line with “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” “Million Reasons,” and “Bad Romance.”

Then she capped it all off by not so much dropping as casting aside the mic, grabbing a football, and jumping off the stage and out of sight. So, what have you been up to lately?

Side note: Can we talk about the backup dancer who was absolutely killing it behind Gaga as she sang, “Sorry I can’t hear you, I’m kind of busy” during “Telephone”? I don’t know if anyone else noticed, but she was giving me life. That smile: everything. That manic energy: everything. That completely over-the-top enthusiasm: everything, everything, everything.

Anyone else feel more pumped about their week now?