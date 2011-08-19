Lady Gaga Style Standoff: Louis Vuitton Vs. Tom Ford x Two

Don’t get me wrong, I loved Lady Gaga‘s vintage Versace kick that she recently came off of following the “Edge of Glory” video, but Mother Monster has really amped up the Hollywood glamour in recent weeks and kept her streak going last night.

First, she stepped out of her hotel in New York City prior to making a big announcement on MTV in a look from Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2011 collection. In true Gaga fashion, there were no pants involved (well, there were some rubber hot-pants if you want to get all technical about it) and a pilgrim-esque white collar. She paired the runway look with some impossibly high platforms and a blossoming hat, and while it’s all a little much, I think she looked amazing — and it only gets better from there.

Gaga took to the MTV studio to tell all of her Little Monsters that she would be opening the VMAs this year, and she made the announcement while wearing a sublime white lace dress from Tom Ford’s Fall 2011 collection. With her long blonde hair, classic pearls, Erickson Beamon brooches and perfectly tailored dress, she looked divine — I am going to put it out there and say that I think this is the best I’ve ever seen our girl Gaga look. Mr. Ford can do no wrong!

As a bonus, the singer stepped out to see her bestie Beyonc at Roseland Ballroom in yet another Tom Ford fall look — this one was black lace — which was equally as stunning.

Which of Gaga’s looks from last evening do you like best? Tough call, we know.