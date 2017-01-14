Lady Gaga’s Complete Style Evolution

It’s been nearly a decade since Lady Gaga burst onto the scene in all of her eccentric glory. Since then, she’s given virtually every imaginable look a go, including but not limited to: a dress made out of meat, a full-blown human-sized egg, an enlarged seashell, and something that resembled an icicle, to name just a few. But in the past year or two, Gaga has seemingly resolved to embrace minimalism by ditching her once-bold beauty choices and ostentatious costume ensembles for sleeker, and dare I say even understated, looks, leaving her Little Monsters (myself included) with plenty of questions about her drastic style transformation. Is she just growing up? Was she man-repelling to identify her true-blue fans? Were the outlandish costumes there to mask her true self from the outside world? Was she just born this way? Is she okay?!

I don’t have the answers yet, unfortunately, as to who this new Stef/Joanne is and what she’s done with Lady Gaga as we once knew her. What I do know, however, is that she looks great being simply herself sans placenta and/or butcher shop paraphernalia. Ahead, 25 of her most memorable looks over the past ten years that show just how far Mother Monster has come.