Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ Is an Ode to the Relationship She’s Avoided All Along

Little monsters already know what Gaga’s latest single sounds like, even though it hasn’t *technically* been released yet. Thank you, audio leaks! But with the song’s official release this Friday, let’s just confirm Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” lyrics’ meaning once and for all. Fans were able to piece together the complete lyrics after the track leaked not one, not two, but three times.

To be clear, Monsters first caught a preview of the song back in Aug. 2019 on Twitter. It was just a snippet, but it immediately confirmed the title of the forthcoming track after Gaga’s team over at Universal Music Group issued an official copyright notice to the user who posted it in. Oop!

That didn’t deter future leaks of the song for long. By January, another snippet—this time an extended version—started circulating on Snapchat (and basically, the internet broke; “Stupid Love” also trended on Twitter immediately). Gaga, 33, didn’t respond to the leaks until the third and final one occurred on Jan. 21. That’s because this time, fans could listen to the entire track.

Mother Monster made a meme out of the whole situation, tweeting “can y’all stop” with an ironically watermarked image of a sneaky ski-mask-clad iPod touch user listening to music. Thankfully, the singer can rest assured that her fans are finally chilling now that the song is reaching its official release date.

In case you missed the leak, fans have described the track as a return to the upbeat, disco-tinged style of Gaga’s pre-A Star Is Born balladeering days. Except her lyrics retain much of the heartwrenching weight of her recent work alongside co-star and rumored flame Bradley Cooper. “Stupid Love” sees a protagonist finally yearning for love after avoiding it for so long—whether for fear, or insecurity. Now Gaga’s character is ready to do away with her reservations and fall into something new, however unexpected. She’s even willing to settle for a “stupid love,” the kind that sees you holding nothing back. Like the old cliche goes: If you don’t try, you’ll never know.

Read on below for lyrics from Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Out,” officially out at midnight on Friday, February 28.

Verse 1

You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for

Gotta quit this crying, nobody’s gonna

Heal me if I don’t open the door

Kinda hard to believe (Gotta have faith in me)

Refrain

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (Look at me)

Get down, get down, get down, get down (Look at me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out

Look at me now

Pre-Chorus

‘Cause all I ever wanted was love

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh

All I ever wanted was love

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Higher, higher)

Chorus

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Verse 2

Now it’s time to free me from the chain

I gotta find that peace, is it too late

Or could this love protect me from the pain?

I would battle for you (Even if I break in two)

Refrain

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out (Look at me)

Get down, get down, get down, get down (Look at me)

Freak out, freak out, freak out, freak out

Look at me now

Pre-Chorus

‘Cause all I ever wanted was love

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh

All I ever wanted was love

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Ooh-ooh)

Hey, hey-uh (Higher, higher)

Chorus

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Bridge

I don’t need a reason (Oh)

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

I don’t need a reason (Oh)

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

Higher, higher

Chorus

I want your stupid love, love (Oh, oh, woo)

We got a stupid love, love (Love, love, uh-oh)

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I want your stupid love, love

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

I want your stupid love, love