Lady Gaga’s New Song ‘Stupid Love’ Leaked & Little Monsters Are Freaking Out

The Mother Monster is back. Lady Gaga’s new song “Stupid Love” leaked, and Little Monsters are freaking out. The track, which has old-school Gaga vibes, leaked on Tuesday, Jan. 21, days before the “Born This Way” singer, 33, was supposed to officially release it in February, according to Page Six.

By now, most of the song’s leaked audio has been wiped from the internet, thanks to Gaga’s record label, Interscope. But for fans who listened to it, the track is described as an upbeat, high-energy, disco-influenced bop that sounds a lot like Gaga’s early music. (See: “Born This Way.”) “You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for / Gotta quit this crying / Nobody’s gonna heal me if I don’t open the door / Kinda hard to believe (Gotta have faith in me),” some of the leaked lyrics read.

Understandably, fans are freaking out over more Gaga music. “lady gaga serving gay bop, heavenly vocals, born this way nostalgia, disco pop, 80s synths in one song … yeah everyone freaked out, everybody got down, everybody wants STUPID LOVE,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, ““I’m not embarrassed to say I was excited when I heard Lady GaGa was releasing a new song. But after my son played Stupid Love I dropped my lasagna in amazement!”

If “Stupid Love” is the first single off Gaga’s upcoming sixth album, it will be a noticeable departure from the tunes on her most recent record, Joanne, which is slower and more folk and country-influenced. “Stupid Love” would also be Gaga’s first single as a pop star since her one-off single “The Cure” in 2017. (In between then, Gaga released several songs from the A Star Is Born soundtrack, including “Shallow,” featuring Bradley Cooper, which reached number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart).

All of this is to say that LG6 is coming, Little Monsters, you better get ready.