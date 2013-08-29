Lady Gaga Recalls Her Former Self, Stefani Germanotta, In New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Normally, when Lady Gaga posts a behind-the-scenes video to one of her myriad social media accounts, we don’t take any particular notice. But when she took to Twitter today to share a video of her rehearsal for the iTunes Music Festival, we perked up a bit more than usual.

For one, in the clip, Gaga is previewing the song “Swine” off her forthcoming album, “ARTPOP.” But more noticeable even than the music itself is Gaga’s appearance: she’s wearing minimal makeup, seemingly has her natural brunette hair down, and is playing the piano and the drums. For anyone who is familiar with Gaga’s progression as an artist, the homage is clear: Gaga seems to be referencing her former, pre-fame self Stefani Germanotta.

Gaga has been rocking a number of different wigs lately, but people took particular notice when she hit the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a long dark wig that recalled her more normal self. So it’s not that surprising that Gaga is bringing Stefani back during her rehearsals, too.

Check out the clip below of Germanotta performing during a recital at New York University, and see the similarities for yourself!