Lady Gaga Reveals Her New Tattoo—and Her Bare Butt—on Instagram

Lady Gaga already has quite a few tattoos, but the singer added another recently, sharing the experience with her followers on Instagram. Oh, and she also shared a photo of her naked butt, too.

Gaga is in Europe on her ArtPop tour, but found time for a session with her go-to tattoo artist Eric Gonzales of Deer’s Eye Studio, and wasn’t shy about showing skin while revealing ink that appears to be a monster hand with long nails and a scaled wrists. “Uh Oh…it’s time monsters,” she shared in a caption, adding: “Paws Up.”

Leave it to Gaga to combine two huge celebrity trends of the moment—tattoos and showing off your naked ass on Instagram.

