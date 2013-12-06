The Big Secret Behind Lady Gaga’s Wildest Shoes

Lady Gaga can change her look faster than we can blink. Right now, she’s probably got a team of stylists and makeup artists transforming her into an elf, or a wraith, or a bush. Who knows? Whatever her next look is, you can be sure it’ll be a fully-realized masterpiece. And you can bet her shoes will be even more shocking.
Let’s face it: The footwear she’s become famous for doesn’t exactly scream “comfort!”—remember those Alexander McQueen armadillo heels?—so most of us wouldn’t dream of wearing them for a walking tour of Versailles, or a trip to the local mall. But here’s the big secret: Most of Gaga’s shoes are actually not as terribly awful as they seem. Why? Because mostly all of them feature a heel and a platform that are on a mostly even plane.
Any footwear-fetishizing gal worth her salt knows that equal parts heel and platform make for easier-to-walk-in shoes because the foot doesn’t have to arch and bend. So, that ten-inch stripper heel actually only has a three-inch heel once you factor in the seven-inch platform to the shoe. Et voila!
We’ve sifted through hundreds of photos of the “Applause” singer, and found some of her most wild and wonderful pairs of shoes that illustrate this point. Take a look, and tell us what you think of Lady Gaga and her shoes below!
Dressed all in red, her platforms add an extra ten inches, at least. (We wonder if she brought the matching red Coleman cooler with her, too). (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
Gaga attends a MTV Video Music Aid Japan charity event in tights and stud-covered floating booties that seem to be impossible to walk in. (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
Just hanging out in London wearing the Mona Lisa and patent leather stripper shoes. (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
Striking a pose in London in turquoise heels. (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
Do these shoes come with their own walking assistant? Because they should. (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
Gaga wore these to a taping of "Good Morning America," as you do. (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
Gaga goes for a Versaille-inspired get up in Alexander McQueen's famous armadillo heels. (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
Having a very Edward Gagahands moment in pearl-embellished heels. (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
Going for a "dotty grandmother" vibe in purple platforms. (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
Sorry, but we had to: Here's Gaga's meat booties. (Getty)
This may just be the literal definition of "camel toe." (Getty)
Well what shoes would you wear to match your giant seashell umbrella, hmm? (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
Strappy sandals are the way to go on cobblestone streets (said no one ever). (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
We're not quite sure what the process of getting from sitting down to standing up in these heels is, but we'd definitely like to see it attempted. (Getty)
Photo:
Getty
It's not at all surprising that she'd want to go barefoot sometimes, right? (Getty)
Photo:
Getty