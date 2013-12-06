The Big Secret Behind Lady Gaga’s Wildest Shoes

Lady Gaga can change her look faster than we can blink. Right now, she’s probably got a team of stylists and makeup artists transforming her into an elf, or a wraith, or a bush. Who knows? Whatever her next look is, you can be sure it’ll be a fully-realized masterpiece. And you can bet her shoes will be even more shocking.

Let’s face it: The footwear she’s become famous for doesn’t exactly scream “comfort!”—remember those Alexander McQueen armadillo heels?—so most of us wouldn’t dream of wearing them for a walking tour of Versailles, or a trip to the local mall. But here’s the big secret: Most of Gaga’s shoes are actually not as terribly awful as they seem. Why? Because mostly all of them feature a heel and a platform that are on a mostly even plane.

Any footwear-fetishizing gal worth her salt knows that equal parts heel and platform make for easier-to-walk-in shoes because the foot doesn’t have to arch and bend. So, that ten-inch stripper heel actually only has a three-inch heel once you factor in the seven-inch platform to the shoe. Et voila!

We’ve sifted through hundreds of photos of the “Applause” singer, and found some of her most wild and wonderful pairs of shoes that illustrate this point. Take a look, and tell us what you think of Lady Gaga and her shoes below!