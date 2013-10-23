Links to Click: Lady Gaga Wears Sheets Out In Public, Blowout Addiction Is Real, More

The Internet kept us endlessly amused with the wonderful and weird today. See our favorites below!

1. Lady Gaga was out and about in Berlin today, and she chose to wear what amounts to little more than a folded bedsheet. [Us Weekly]

2. Apparently, blowout addiction is very real. Some women spend as much as $250 a week to get their favorite hair treatment. [Beauty High]

3. Still wondering what you should be for Halloween? “The Daily Show” senior women’s issues correspondent Kristen Schaal has a genius idea. [The Cut]

4. Guess what the happiest country in the world is! Hint: it’s not China. [HuffPo]

5. Want to burn 30,000 calories a year just by standing upright? It’s possible, according to science. [Daily Makeover]

6. Martini fans, take note! Why one mixologist firmly believes the iconic drink should be stirred, not shaken. [The Vivant]

7. Madewell has a new head designer, who intends to evolve the brand’s aesthetic far beyond where it is at present. [Racked]

8. Whoa. Legendary Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain thought he was gay in high school, according to a just-unearthed interview. [YouTube]

9. Rebecca Taylor is having an amazing sale starting tomorrow, with 25% off all items, including both regular price and sale (as well as her fabulous leather capsule for Fall). Just enter the code RTFALLFF13 at checkout. [Rebecca Taylor]