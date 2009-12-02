Lady Gaga Shares Elle Cover With Britney Spears – We Compare the Two

Britney Spears was destined to be America’s Sweetheart forever. She entered our world via TRL as a fresh-faced virgin, then shocked us all by proving she’s not that innocent. After a serious demise and a doubtful return, the media is claiming our girl is back. She’s chosen her return at a tricky time, as a new blonde bombshell has taken the throne.

Read more of Britney’s cover interview here.

Lady Gaga is turning out number one hits on the Billboard charts with unstoppable momentum. The music world applauds her for refusing to lip-sync live, and she’s venerated by the fashion crowd for her daring ensembles. The media says that Britney’s rising to the top again–she’s on the cover of Elle‘s January 2010 issue…and she’s sharing it with Gaga. The split cover has us wondering…will Britney forever be labeled a once-upon-a-time-teen queen, or can she really compete with America’s new favorite girl?

See what Lady Gaga told Elle about her rise to fame.

Britney in her prime, gracing the cover of Elle almost 10 years ago.

Lady Gaga hit the scene with a serious punch–“Just Dance” became an instant hit and the world fell at her feet.

Britney’s “Baby One More Time” had our jaws on the floor and lyrics memorized in seconds. School uniforms are sexy? Sweet.

Gaga’s “Bad Romance” video: an unprecedented concept and an utter mind trip.

Britney’s “I’m A Slave 4 U” video was probably the hottest of its time, and in our opinion may still hold the title.

Gaga has been touted as one of the most fashionably-daring women of our time, taking risks that no one else would come close to.

Britney’s choices were, ahem, slutty at times, but her belly-bearing ensembles became the talk of the town. Girls across the world clamored to dress like Britney, while mothers gasped in horror at their daughters’ bejeweled belly buttons.

Lady Gaga’s shocking moments fail to surprise us anymore, really, but perhaps it’s because she keeps the shock factor to her style choices and not to her behavior.

Britney went off the deep end, going through a serious downward spiral that had many wondering if she’d ever be okay again.

So, what do you think? Has our girl returned?

Or will she forever sit in Gaga’s newly formed shadow?