Lady Gaga Rules Vogue’s iPad App, Wang’s Fur Hammock

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Check out the mink hammock at Alexander Wang’s new store in SoHo. (Fashion Copious)

I’m loving the whimsical look of Tim Walker’s 2011 campaign for Korean fashion brand O2ND (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Kelly Osbourne only went to the Badgley Mischka show this season and told Elle why: I dont know how to say this without being a dick, but Im contracted to only go to this one. And I really wanted to because Im looking for a dress for the Oscars because Im doing the red-carpet thingy. Um, maybe they shouldn’t pay her. (Elle)

Vogue’s first iPad feature has a ton of exclusive info on cover girl Lady Gaga, in case there’s anything you don’t know about her yet. (Fashionista)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @derekblasberg Lara Stone returned to Calvin Klrin’s runway to close the show. I’ve missed that hot Dutchness on the catwalk! LOVE it.

RT @HanneliM I’m sourounded by some of the best photographers in the world @CalvinKlein http://twitpic.com/40tfsn

RT @OscarWildeQuo Nothing is so dangerous as being too modern; one is apt to grow old-fashioned quite suddenly. #botroid Uh oh.

RT @annadellorusso Just got the best blow dry in NY @blowdrybeauty! Nice plug.

RT @DetailsPaul Dear Las Vegas, we’re through. All the best, Paul. PS-Ditch the Pepsi and get some diet coke. Thanks so much. Is anyone anywhere but Vegas and NYC?