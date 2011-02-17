StyleCaster
Lady Gaga Rules Vogue’s iPad App, Wang’s Fur Hammock

Kerry Pieri
115804 1297972213 Lady Gaga Rules Vogues iPad App, Wangs Fur Hammock

Check out the mink hammock at Alexander Wang’s new store in SoHo. (Fashion Copious)

115805 1297972222 Lady Gaga Rules Vogues iPad App, Wangs Fur Hammock

I’m loving the whimsical look of Tim Walker’s 2011 campaign for Korean fashion brand O2ND (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Kelly Osbourne only went to the Badgley Mischka show this season and told Elle why: I dont know how to say this without being a dick, but Im contracted to only go to this one. And I really wanted to because Im looking for a dress for the Oscars because Im doing the red-carpet thingy. Um, maybe they shouldn’t pay her. (Elle)

Vogue’s first iPad feature has a ton of exclusive info on cover girl Lady Gaga, in case there’s anything you don’t know about her yet. (Fashionista)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @derekblasberg Lara Stone returned to Calvin Klrin’s runway to close the show. I’ve missed that hot Dutchness on the catwalk! LOVE it.

115808 1297972435 Lady Gaga Rules Vogues iPad App, Wangs Fur Hammock

RT @HanneliM I’m sourounded by some of the best photographers in the world @CalvinKlein http://twitpic.com/40tfsn

RT @OscarWildeQuo Nothing is so dangerous as being too modern; one is apt to grow old-fashioned quite suddenly. #botroid Uh oh.

RT @annadellorusso Just got the best blow dry in NY @blowdrybeauty! Nice plug.

RT @DetailsPaul Dear Las Vegas, we’re through. All the best, Paul. PS-Ditch the Pepsi and get some diet coke. Thanks so much. Is anyone anywhere but Vegas and NYC?

