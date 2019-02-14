Lady Gaga Has a New Tattoo & It’s a Tribute to ‘A Star Is Born’

It’s no secret that A Star Is Born has a special spot in Lady Gaga’s heart, and now, she’s taken her love for the movie to the next level: with a tattoo. Lady Gaga’s rose tattoo for A Star Is Born is the sweetest tribute to her first film, and we can’t stop staring.

Gaga, 32, revealed her new tattoo on Thursday, February 14, with an Instagram photo of her fresh ink: a long, thorn-covered rose down her spine with the words, “La Vie en Rose,” next to the stem. “Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to “la vie en rose” by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose,” Gaga captioned the Instagram.

As fans will remember, “La Vie en Rose,” a French song originally sung by Édith Piaf in 1947, was sung by Gaga’s character, Ally Maine, in A Star Is Born. The song was sung at the beginning of the movie when Ally is performing at a drag bar, where she meets Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine, a famous folk singer who she falls in love with. According to Cosmopolitan, the song was also sung by Gaga at a fundraiser and the performance was the reason why Cooper cast her in A Star Is Born in the first place.

That tattoo was done by celebrity artist, Daniel Winter (best known as @winterstone on Instagram), who has inked stars like Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner and Demi Lovato. Winter shared his own photo of Gaga’s tattoo on Instagram, with a sweet note for the singer. “LA VIE EN ROSE I can not express enough the honor it was tattooing you @ladygaga you are a breath of fresh air and truly a magical and inspirational woman! #singleneedle #rose #lavieenrose,” Winter wrote.

That wasn’t the only tattoo Gaga revealed on Valentine’s Day. In honor of her music career, the “Joanne” singer also tattooed some music notes on her arm, which she debuted before but had to edit after a fan called her out for only tattooing four lines on the music staff, which has five. “Musical crisis averted. Too many tequilas forgot the fifth staff line poor thing. Here’s the real deal 😎,” Gaga wrote on Instagram.