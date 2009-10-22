Lady Gaga Reveals The Monster Ball Tour Details

After Kanye West announced his intentions to move to India and canceled his “Fame Kills” tour with Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga announced plans for an independent tour dubbed “The Monster Ball.” The show will open just after her album, “The Fame Monster,” release on November 27.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lady Gaga revealed some details about her “multimedia artistic experience” and further details her “pop-electro opera.”

Yeah. It’s the first ever, so it’s really whatever I want it to be. The theatrics and story elements are in the style of an opera. Imagine if you could take the sets of an opera, which are very grand and very beautiful, and put them through a pop-electro lens. The design of the show is very, very forward, very, very innovative. I’ve been thinking about ways to play with the shape of this stage and change the way that we watch things. So what I’ve done is I’ve designed a stage with Haus of Gaga that is essentially a frame with forced perspective, and the frame is put inside the stage.

Wait. There is in all seriousness a collection of people called “Haus of Gaga”? I want to be in the Haus of Gaga! Hell, I’m willing to be the maid in the Haus of Gaga just to witness the planning of the infamous Kermit the Frog Dress.

