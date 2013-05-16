Lady Gaga Reportedly Debuted Snippets From New Album at Versace Party: Listen

Last night in New York was the much talked-about party for the new Versus Versace line, which included such eccentric stunts as a pedicab stacked to the ceiling with handbags and Donatella Versace dressing male models inside a glass cube. But perhaps the most buzzy appearance of the evening was the re-emergence of none other than Lady Gaga.

The pop star has been mostly out of the spotlight—even largely retiring her Twitter account and leaving upwards of 37 million followers wondering what she’s been up to—since she underwent major hip surgery in February. She made an outing soon after that, rolling around Manhattan in a blinged-out, 24-karat gold wheelchair that raised a bunch of eyebrows. She also gave a surprise jazz performance in New York earlier this week alongside singer Brian Newman, who later tweeted his thanks to the pop star.

And last night, Gaga emerged as the musical director of Versace’s Versus fashion show. She allegedly used snippets from her forthcoming album, “ARTPOP,” which you can hear below (the video is compiled from recordings at last night’s soiree, so it’s not the best quality, but gives you a general idea). Gaga was fairly demure at the event, rocking her trademark platinum blonde hair, a black Versace gown, and hot pink lips.

Is Gaga preparing to re-enter the spotlight? What do you think of her latest appearance?

