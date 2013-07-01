Lady Gaga is Renting a Fairly Small $22,000 a Month Apartment on Central Park South



Lady Gaga seems to always be traveling the world, but with her painful hip injury in February that led her to the now infamous 24-carat gold wheelchair, she’s clearly ready to stay put for a bit. And it seems that she’ll be doing so in some seriously luxe conditions: A Manhattan apartment that she’s reportedly renting for a whopping $22,000 a month!

Located in the swanky high rise building 40 Central Park South (which, you guessed it, is located on the southern perimeter of Central Park), the apartment is a duplex penthouse that spans 1,985, which is very large by New York City standards.

Given the extremely high price she’s paying for the digs, we’re surprised it’s not way bigger, though given the address its safe to assume she’s paying a premium for Central Park views. We’re also a bit shocked that this is the neighborhood she chose. While it is located nearby New York institutions like Bergdorf Goodman and the Plaza Hotel, it’s a complete tourist trap and for security reasons, it seems like an odd decision. Rumor has it she’ll be shacking up with her beau, actor Taylor Kinney, so perhaps he had a specific reason to want to live here. Previously, Gaga was rumored to be shopping for a pricey pad at the SoHo Mews. Meanwhile, her parents live on the Upper West Side, where they operate a restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, named after the pop superstar.

What do you think? Would you pay this much for an apartment that’s under 2,000 square feet?