Lady Gaga To Release New Photo Book… & Line of Babywear?

If you’re a regular reader of Terry Richardson‘s photo blog Terry’s Diary, you’ve probably noticed that he and Lady Gaga are pretty tight. He’s snapped pics with her backstage at her shows, in her dressing room, at swanky parties and at skanky dive bars all over the country, and although we don’t doubt that these two are BFFs, the reason for their constant togetherness has just come to light.

Uncle Terry and the pop star have been working on a coffee table book entitled Lady Gaga that will be released on November 22, 2011. Grand Central Publishing announced that the tome will include over 350 color and black and white photos that Richardson took while following Mother Monster around for 10 full months (from August 2010 to February 2011) while she was on tour and recording Born This Way. Gaga herself will write the foreward.

The publisher promises that the book “captures Lady Gaga as never before seen,” and although we’re pretty sure we’ve seen her as many ways as humanly possible, we’re excited about this collaboration anyway!

In other Lady Gaga news, the singer poked fun at herself and her kooky style last night on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in a spoof about an upcoming line of baby clothes that she inspired called “Gaga Goo Goo.” Watch the clip below to see some kiddies in mini versions of her meat dress and wild wigs, with Gaga herself proclaiming, “they were born this way!” Adorable.

Photo: Terry Richardson