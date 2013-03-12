Lady Gaga Recovering From Hip Surgery in 24-Carat Gold Wheelchair

Lady Gaga devastated her Little Monsters when she was forced to cancel a series of concerts last month to undergo hip surgery. But now she’s back and better than ever—and will be recovering from the injury as only Lady Gaga would: In a custom wheelchair plated in 24-carat gold and a leather seat with a removable leather canopy. What makes this all the more luxe—the price of gold is now trading for around $1,660 an ounce.

According to the New York Post, the luxury loving pop star commissioned Ken Borochov, designer for Mordekai, to create the chair. He was as surprised as we are at her strange—but awesome—request. “I certainly wasn’t expecting that phone call and have never done a wheelchair but am always up for a challenge and was thrilled to create what I affectionately dubbed the Chariot, a chair fit only for a queen,” he stated. In fact, he also claims he was inspired by a queen’s throne.

He had only one week to complete the project, and Gaga is said to be thrilled with the results. Frankly, she’s the only one who could pull this off, and we absolutely love it.

Take a look at the wheelchair in the photo above (shot by Gaga’s BFF Terry Richardson, naturally) and tell us what you think!

Photo via Terry’s Diary