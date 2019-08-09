Lady Gaga Is Being Sued Over One Of Her ‘A Star Is Born’ Songs & It’s Wild

Even though A Star is Born came out last year, we are definitely not far from the shallow. Lady Gaga is reacting to claims “Shallow” was stolen from an unknown songwriter. The song won Gaga an Oscar at this past year’s Academy Awards. Now the Grammy-winner is being hit with a major lawsuit over the song.

Steve Ronsen is hitting Gaga with the lawsuit, claiming a three-note progression in Gaga’s Oscar-winning anthem was taken directly from his song “Almost,” released in 2012. Ronsen and his lawyer, Mark D. Shirian, are asking for “millions and millions” of dollars in a settlement in a move that Gaga and her team are calling, “brazen shakedown.”

Gaga has hired an attorney, Orin Snyder, to combat the claims, saying, “Mr. Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money off the back of a successful artist. It is shameful and wrong. I applaud Lady Gaga for having the courage and integrity to stand up on behalf of successful artists who find themselves on the receiving end of such [claims]. Should Mr. Shirian proceed with this case, Lady Gaga will fight it vigorously and will prevail.”

Gaga and her team have also been quick to point out that the note progression – G, A, B – has been utilized in a number of songs dating back to 1978’s “Dust in the Wind” by the band Kansas. Gaga talked about the experience of writing the song with collaborators Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando. “When I wrote that song with Mark and Anthony and Andrew, it was different from any other experience I’ve had writing a song. There was a grave nature to the room,” Gaga shared with the LA Times. “I was at the piano, the guys each had a guitar in their hands and we started coming up with lyrics and talking to each other. That’s really what the song is. It’s a conversation between a man and a woman. But we didn’t know that when we started.”