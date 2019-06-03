Lady Gaga Just Discussed Her Breakup With Christian Carino & It Was Super Emotional

At her Las Vegas concert on Sunday night, Lady Gaga discussed her breakup with Christian Carino. Her reaction is a bit delayed—the couple split back in February during the middle of awards season. But the 2019 awards season was the definition of a whirlwind for Gaga. The actress/singer/songwriter took home two Oscars, a BAFTA, three Grammy’s and a Critics Choice award. She also performed at The Academy Awards and the Grammy’s. So, needless to say, her dance card was pretty full. But unfortunately, amidst all the A Star Is Born success and notoriety, she and her fiancé split up. Both parties were very quiet at the time, never went into any detail about why the relationship ended or how they were feeling about it.

But for the first time, Gaga made a public comment on her former relationship. The 33-year-old was performing in her Jazz and Piano show in Nevada, which includes many classic songs. When it came time for her to sing Ella Fitzgerald’s “Someone To Watch Over Me,” it triggered something in the crooner. The song is particularly emotional, all about someone searching for love. When introducing the number, Gaga acknowledged that this performance of the song would be different. Because last time she sang it? She was engaged to Carino.

According to Us Weekly, the songstress told the crowd, “Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time.” Aw. That alone would stir up weird memories and emotions. And then, of course, the lyrics don’t help.

“Looking everywhere, haven’t found him yet, He’s the big affair I cannot forget, Only man I ever think of with regret… There’s a somebody I’m longin’ to see, I hope that he turns out to be, Someone who’ll watch over me.”

Here’s a clip of Gaga singing her rendition of the classic back in January when she was still engaged.

Well, here’s hoping Gaga can find a fan she won’t think of “with regret!” We believe in her. This comment has also come just after some weird social media activity on Carino’s part.

Last week, he posted a quote that read, “Miracles happen when she’s around me.” Umm…who is this “she?”

Two days later, he shared this gem of a photo that said, “Tell her you love her.” Which like, OFC. TYSM for pointing that out. But also…is this him saying he didn’t tell Gaga that he loved he enough? A source back in April did suggest that the pair broke up because Carino didn’t treat the “Shallow” singer well enough…eek! Lot’s of questions. Hopefully more answer’s to come…

