Lady Gaga Saved Rami Malek from a Wardrobe Malfunction at the Oscars

Lady Gaga and Rami Malek are both winners at the 91st Academy Awards. But before that, Lady Gaga saved Rami Malek from an Oscars 2019 wardrobe malfunction. In between a commercial break at the 2019 Oscars, Gaga was seen fixing Make’s tie, and the moment was beyond cute.

Photos of the stars show them standing at the front of the venue as Gaga’s hands, dressed in long, black leather gloves, can be seen adjusting Malek’s bowtie. After she was done, Gaga gave Malek a thumb’s up. Gaga to the rescue! Both Gaga and Malek were nominated for Oscars tonight. Gaga was nominated in two categories for her work in A Star Is Born: Best Original Song for her duet with Bradley Cooper, “Shallow, (which she won) and Best Actress, which she lost to The Favourite star Olivia Colman. Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody, in which he played Queen singer Freddie Mercury.

Of course, the internet fell in love when two of the Oscars’ biggest stars interacted. One fan tweeted, “Lady Gaga fixed Rami Malek’s tie on the red carpet and it’s too wholesome.” Another wrote, “Lady Gaga fixing Rami Malek’s tie and giving him a thumbs up at the #Oscars was such a cute moment. She’s so pure 😭.”

Malek attended the Oscars with his girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody star, Lucy Boynton, whom het met on the set of the film, in which they play love interests. Gaga attended the Oscars with her manager, Bobby Campbell, following her breakup with her fiance, Christian Carino.

Need someone to fix your tie? Gaga has your back.