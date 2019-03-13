Lady Gaga Confirms She’s Pregnant—But Not in the Way You Might Think

Lady Gaga has been in the news cycle a lot lately following her incredible awards season this year. Something she didn’t expect? Rumors have been swirling that Lady Gaga might be pregnant. Here’s her response. The newly minted Oscar winner sent out the perfect tweet to respond tothe pregnancy rumors. On Tuesday, March 12 the A Star is Born actress wrote, “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah I’m pregnant with #LG6.” Oh. Em. GEE! So she is pregnant…but with a new music baby!

The “Shallow” singer just confirmed she is working on her sixth studio album. Can you even? Following the wild success of her film with Bradley Cooper, particularly her song “Shallow,” we can’t wait to see what’s next for the Grammy winner. The red carpet extraordinaire initially raised pregnancy questions when she was spotted not drinking at the Oscars. Oy vey. Is this what happens? One Twitter user wrapped up our sentiments with a nice a little bow.

On March 7, @XXX wrote, “Ugh. And now Lady Gaga is “pReGnANt”. Because she drank no alcohol during the oscars? Seriously? I don’t drink either. Ohh, I must be pregnant too… wait” Right. Women can choose to take a night off drinking—that’s not the one and only sign of a baby on the way. However, arguably Gaga’s music is very much her baby, so, with that in mind, the rumors are kind of true….you see it, right?

Gaga’s announcement of her new album really has fans excited. Naturally, all her little monsters are stoked.

“Imagine the first ultrasound.” HAHA. Good one.

Some fans are convinced the “Edge of Glory Singer” might collaborate with Rihanna. RiRi got fans excited about her potential upcoming album with a photo of her at a recording studio. Social media is a gift and a curse. Gaga just followed the “Stay” singer on Twitter too, so fans are positive this must mean these two badass women have plans to work together. Perhaps they’re “expecting” together…

“You just followed Rihanna we know what you’re doing”

“She just started following Rihanna and Bloodpop right before this tweet… are we finally getting justice for Sexxx Dreams collab?!!”