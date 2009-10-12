Lady Gaga: “Poker Face” Singer Marches for Gay Rights

Lady Gaga usually makes a spectacle out of herself for no reason other than for the sake of art and exposure, but the reigning queen of “shock pop” (just made that up) has always been vocal about her feelings towards gay rights. A self-proclaimed bisexual, Gaga ventured to the country’s capital this past weekend to partake in both the Human Rights campaign dinner and the National Equality March.

The star was welcomed with open arms, with signs that read “Gay for Gaga” in glitter, and even our president himself was impressed. “It is a privilege to be here tonight to open for Lady Gaga,” Obama said during his remarks. I mean…do you think Barack sings “Disco Stick” in the shower? Maybe…

Gaga then performed an interpretation of John Lennon‘s “Imagine,” not singing one of her own hits because, “tonight is not about me. It’s about you,” she said.

All in all, it’s comforting to know there is a performer out there who can wear a coat made entirely out of Kermit the Frog dolls….but then truly stand for something, too. Hats off, Gaga.