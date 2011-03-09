Lady Gaga Picks Her Gays Over Target

Lady Gaga has allegedly decided to cut ties with Target. Her partnership with Target for the release her highly-anticipated album Born This Way was an odd pairing from the start. Target, a brand that has garnered quite a bad reputation for its LGBT rights activism, had a lot more to gain from the partnership than Gaga did in the first place.

While it would have been a PR win for Target, who has been trying hard to clean up its reputation since donating to a group that supported anti-gay political candidate Tom Emmer in 2010, Gaga would’ve risked alienating her little monsters many of which are members and supporters of the LGBT community.

When asked about her deal with Target a few weeks ago, Gaga commented, “Part of my deal with Target is that they have to start affiliating themselves with LGBT charity groups and begin to reform and make amends for the mistakes they’ve made in the past…our relationship is hinged upon their reform in the company to support the gay community and to redeem the mistakes they’ve made supporting those groups.” Well, apparently Gaga thinks it’s too little too late for Target to make amends. But either way, something tells me Gaga and Target will both come out of this one unscathed.