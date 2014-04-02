Lady Gaga Is Officially Back: See Her 15 Weirdest Recent Outfits

All told, 2013 was a rather shaky year for Lady Gaga. She had a major hip injury that forced her cancel a big leg of her tour, her album “ARTPOP” debuted to largely mixed reviews, and she openly suffered from depression. But she made it through, and she wants the world to know she’s back–in a big way.

Gaga has been stepping out a lot recently, due in part to her eight-day residency at New York’s iconic music venue Roseland Ballroom, which is soon closing its doors forever. She’s stepped out in everything from Acne to Balenciaga to DKNY, and every outfit has been stranger (and, arguably, more awesome) than the last.

Another major score: she’s on the cover of this week’s Porter, the digital magazine recently launched by luxury shopping site Net-a-Porter. For the photos, shot by frequent Gaga collaborators Inez + Vinoodh, the pop star removes some of her ever-present sequins, wigs, and makeup to reveal a more natural side.

