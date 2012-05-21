Monster Mayhem: See All 16 Lady Gaga Outfits From Last Night’s ‘Simpsons’ Episode

All you little monsters out there are probably still stoked about seeing Mother Monster on last night’s season finale of The Simpsons on FOX. As expected, Lady Gaga brought her magical mystery tour via a sweet customized train, a crew of buff dancers, loads of glitter and many, many costumes and accessories galore to the city of Springfield.

For those of you who weren’t able to catch last night’s episode, and have to unfortunately wait until the folks over at Hulu post up a high-resolution episode (or resort to watching a low-res episode like we did), we managed to finagle our way around the Internet to get screengrabs of all of Lady G’s outfits from the final Simpsons episode of the season.

Apologies in advance for the low-res quality, but turns out Hulu won’t have the episode online until May 28th (womp, womp). But nonetheless, we’re sure that you’ll pretty much be able to get the gist of her Gaga-rific outfits, which range from a dress that looks like it’s made out of tiny Grammy awards, to her “incognito” outfit that consists of a hoodie (with a flashing “GAGA” signage on the back), jeans and sneaks, and even to her infamous meat dress that has Homer oh-so tempted to start a on-the-spot BBQ.

Check out all of Lady Gaga’s outfits in the slideshow above and let us know which one(s) is/are your favorite by dropping a line in the comments section underneath!