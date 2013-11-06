Welcome to the Future: Lady Gaga Is Set to Perform in Outer Space

Sorry, Lance Bass: It seems that Lady Gaga will officially be the first pop star to make it to outer space.
According to an exclusive report from Us Weekly, Gaga has signed up for the Zero G Colony music festival, which will launch in 2015, at which she will board a Virgin Galactic ship and perform a song, all while outside the Earth’s atmosphere.
The festival is going to be a three-day event set to take place at Spaceport America, highlighting “world-class entertainment and cutting-edge technology.” Gaga’s performance in space is planned to take place on the third day at dawn, which is approximately six months after the first Virgin Galactic commercial flight.