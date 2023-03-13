Lady Gaga’s Oscars Look Was Worn By Gigi Hadid Three Days Ago

Scroll To See More Images

When you think of iconic red carpet-moments, Lady Gaga is probably (definitely) one of the first celebrities to come to mind. While her style has evolved over the years (it’s been a while since we’ve seen anything meat-related at an award show), she still manages to push the envelope when it comes to red-carpet style. The latest example: Lady Gaga’s Oscars look for 2023. The singer took to the 95th Annual Academy Awards red-carpet and stage this evening and showed up fashionably late as one of the last celebrities to walk the red carpet.

If there’s any reason for Lady Gaga’s delay, it may be because her red carpet look came straight off the runway. Lady Gaga wore a brand-new Versace look to the 2023 Oscars—it’s so new that it was worn by Gigi Hadid on the runway at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show in Los Angeles just three days ago. Dare I say that the dress looks like it was actually made for Lady Gaga?

The dress features a long-sleeve mesh top with corset-like boning and is attached to a full satin low-waisted skirt. While the dress may sound relatively simple, the magic is all in the details. The pointed bust gives the dress a vintage feel and the low-waisted skirt is unexpectedly accented with a belt. To complete the look, Lady Gaga wore a stunning diamond choker necklace with a matching bracelet and diamond stud earrings.

Lady Gaga took inspiration from the Versace runway for her makeup and recreated the dramatic, thick smokey eye look that the models wore. She added her own pop of color by rocking a bold red lip. For her hair, Lady Gaga wore it pulled back in a singular tight tucked-under french braid. The braid helped to soften the otherwise edgy look.

Lady Gaga is no stranger to the Academy Awards. The “Lift Me Up” singer attended the Oscars in 2022 but skipped the red carpet. She shared a tender moment with Liza Minnelli on stage at the show and wore a black sparkly tuxedo to pay homage to Minnelli’s iconic wardrobe.

Lady Gaga’s last Oscars red carpet appearance was in 2019 when she wore a timeless black strapless Alexander McQueen gown. The overall vibe of the dress feels very similar to the Versace gown she wore tonight—especially considering the diamond statement necklace.

The 2023 Oscars marks her fourth Academy Award nomination. She is nominated this year for Best Original Song for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and is competing in the category against the fellow pop star, Rihanna who is nominated for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is Lady Gaga’s third time being nominated in the Best Original Song category—she took home the win for the category in 2019 for “Shallow” from A Star is Born. Lady Gaga was also nominated in 2019 in the Best Actress category for her role in the film.

Whether you think Lady Gaga should be winning an award for her acting, singing, writing or fashion—she is without a doubt, a red carpet winner this year.