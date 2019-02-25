Lady Gaga Attended the Oscars with a Mystery Date After Her Breakup

Our star is with a new date tonight. Lady Gaga arrived on the red carpet for the 91st Annual Academy Awards with her usual flare. But after her breakup with Christian Carino, Lady Gaga attended the Oscars 2019 with date Bobby Campbell, her manager. She and her 50-year-old ex-fiancé, Carino, called off their engagement last week after rumors a split was coming. Gaga performed at the 2019 Grammy awards, and fans were quick to notice that the star wasn’t wearing her pink engagement ring. Uh oh! Turns out, the couple was on the rocks and decided to end their relationship.

It seems like Gaga is handling the break-up well, though, all things considered. In fact, the exes ran into each other at CAA’s pre-Oscars party on Friday, February 22, and handled it flawlessly. According to a source for Us Weekly, “Christian Carino walked into the party…said hi to Gaga at one point. But it was brief and then he went into another room.” Sounds like a decent reaction for recent ex.

And honestly? Gaga’s relationship status should be the last thing on her mind because the singerturned-actress could win her first Oscar tonight!

And as well all know, she’s not really alone this evening. In addition to one of her biggest supporters (manager Campbell), her A Star is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, is sure to keep her company throughout the night. In fact, the two are set to perform the first-ever live (on TV) performance of their hit, “Shallow.”

Gaga is nominated for two awards tonight—Best Actress and Best Original Song. A Star Is Born is also up for six other accolades: Best Picture, Best Actor (Cooper), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliot), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound Mixing and Best Cinematography. They really hit it out of the park! The only thing missing? A nod to Cooper for Best Direction. But Gaga says it doesn’t matter that the Academy left him off the ballot.

The 32-year-old singer told the Los Angeles Times in January, “At the end of the day, [Bradley] knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast.”

“I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized,” she continued. “We all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

Gaga and Cooper have become like two best friends since collaborating on their Oscar-nominated film together, and we can’t wait to see the duo hit the Oscar’s stage in Los Angeles.

Also— Gaga, we are totally “GAGA” for your look tonight:

Is anyone else getting How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days vibes? Her necklace looks just like the Isadora Diamond!

Stunning.