Lady Gaga On What Sick Stuff Terry Richardson Shot for Book

Since Lady Gaga is continuing to take pages directly out of the Madonna book of shocking the world one project at a time, The Gaga Book as it will heretofore be called until a title is released will certainly be a talked-about in 2011 pop culture phenomenon. That is, if Madonna’s coffeetable book, Sex, shot by Steven Meisel, serves any indication. I mean, Gaga’s tome is shot by Terry Richardson, so obviously it’s a super different idea. Right?

The Gaga Book is actually looking to be kind of gross. For instance, the singer told MTV, “My favorite thing, honestly, is that [Richardson] loved the fans. He shot the fans the same way he shot me: with no pretense…’He would come backstage and he would say, ‘Oh my God, the fans!’ And I’d say, ‘I know … I know what you just photographed.’ And he’d say, ‘Baby, wow!’ And then he’d film me, like, peeing in a cup and, like, ridiculous things.” Interesting.

Overall, the book just seems really invasive and uncensored. Gaga continues, “It’s completely unfiltered. He has photographs of me waking up in the morning, brushing my teeth, in the bathroom, in the bathtub, the shower. And the thing about Terry, if you know anything about his photography, is that nothing is staged.”

I guess we’ll be seeing a whole lot of Gaga when the book hits stores November 22.