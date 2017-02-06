11 Times Lady Gaga Ditched the Lipstick and Went Makeup-Free

We all know what Lady Gaga looks like with makeup. That has been established. Again and again and again. Gaga is a bit of a chameleon: She can look super glam, or totally rocker, or polished and put together, depending on her mood—and her makeup choices. But what about when she goes with no makeup?

Certainly more rare, but it does happen—and when it does, we all realize that Gaga is actually just a totally normal-looking human being under the lipstick and eyeliner and eyeshadow and wig and, like, meat headpiece. (Yeah, we’re never going to forget that look.)

Though we haven’t seen her out and about in a dress made entirely of Kermit the Frog dolls lately, or topless in a space orbit headpiece, or, you know, straight-up shooting fireworks out of her breasts, Gaga still definitely likes to bring the drama. Did anyone watch the Super Bowl last night? We heard she made an appearance.

In any event, it’s not so crazy to see her looking like a relatively normal person these days—please see Exhibit A, above, in which L.G. looks more like someone with whom you might share an office space than an international pop star—but still, it’s rare to see her totally makeup-free. Click through to discover a few times when Lady Gaga—or should we say, in this case, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta—eschewed makeup completely and came to the table with a face as bare as the day is long.