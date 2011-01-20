Lady Gaga And Nicola Formichetti Take On Mugler Menswear

Nichola Formichetti‘s highly anticipated first collection for Thierry Mugler menswear walked last night in Paris, and an artfully-edited clip of the show has hit the Mugler website. The video really speaks for itself, but here are a few things we think are worth pointing out:

1. We’re totally getting a Freddy Kruger goes high fashion vibe from Formichetti’s creative direction, but the video is far scarier and more dramatic than the actual clothes. As Style.com‘s Matthew Schneier put it, the runway show was “styled more than designed.”

2. The video’s star, Canadian model Rick Genest, is actually tattooed all over his face and head. But despite the shock value of having the human skeletal system inked on his body (and a biohazard symbol in the middle of his chest), he looks quite pretty dancing around draped in chiffon.

3. … Even when he’s flipping us off around the 2:55 mark.

4. The scene with the pearls and the music surrounding it is really bringing me back to Lady Gaga’s Alejandro video, and, in turn, to Madonna’s Vogue video. I love a good throwback!

5. THE NEW LADY GAGA TRACK! She remixed a song from her upcoming album Born This Way just for her best friend-slash-stylist’s runway debut. I’m already a fan, even though the only words I can pick out of the German lyrics are “Mugler” and “monster.” Little monsters for life!