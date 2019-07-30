Lady Gaga Might Have A New Man—According To These Sultry Kissing Photos

Bradley Cooper who?! These kissing photos hint at Lady Gaga’s new relationship. After a broken engagement with Christan Carino and getting embroiled in rumors with her A Star is Born co-star, it looks like Gaga has moved on with someone much more lowkey–and it looks good on her.

According to People, Gaga was spotted at brunch kissing audio engineer Dan Horton “multiple times” while in Los Angeles on Sunday. The two looked lowkey as they sat outside at Granville in Studio City on the patio as they chatted over their food. The singer wore a black tank top and a black pair of cutoff denim shorts that said “Gaga” on them as she sat across from her (potential) new love. Horton also kept it casual in a black t-shirt and gray jeans, as he hung out in the sunshine.

During their meal, the A Star is Born actress walked over to the other side of the table to plant a kiss on the audio engineer. “They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” a source explained. “Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.” As they were leaving the restaurant, the “Bad Romance” singer turned down photos with fans politely as they headed out. “She seemed confident and in a good place,” a source explained. Granville wasn’t their only stop, another onlooker says that they spotted the pair at Lemonade while getting a couple drinks on-the-go.”

According to his Linkedin, Horton has been working as a Monitor Engineer for the singer since November 2018. The San Francisco University alum has a pretty impressive resume and has also worked with stars like Camila Cabello, Justin Timberlake, and Bruno Mars.

This will mark Gaga’s first time publicly dating since she and Christian Carino called off their engagement last February. The two first started dating back in February of 2017 but the relationship went unconfirmed by Gaga until October 2018.