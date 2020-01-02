Lady Gaga Made Out With a Mystery Man on New Year’s & We Want to Take That Mood into 2020

New Year, new man. Fans think Lady Gaga kissed her new boyfriend on New Year’s Eve, and this is the mood we want to take into 2020. The Haus Laboratories founder, 33, spent New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, where she performed her “Jazz & Piano” show at the Park Theater, according to TMZ. After that, the “Born This Way” singer went down the strip to NoMad Restaurant, where she made a guest appearance at Brian Newman’s “After Dark” show.

But Gaga didn’t leave the show alone. According to TMZ, the A Star Is Born actress shared a midnight make-out session with a dark-haired, bearded man named Michael. The two also held hands as they left the restaurant together. A video of the moment shows Gaga and the man holding hands as they walked toward their car. “just saw Gaga come out of the hotel with her new boyfriend, she was snatched but also super drunk,” a fan wrote alongside the clip.

Gaga’s midnight kiss comes after her breakup with sound engineer Dan Horton, who she dated for three months. Before that, Gaga was engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. The two split in March. Rumors also flew during awards season 2019 that Gaga had a fling with her A Star Is Born costar Bradley Cooper. The rumors reached an all-time high after the two performed a chemistry-filled rendition of their love song, “Shallow,” at the 2019 Oscars.

The “Judas” singer shut down the speculation an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she explained that she and Cooper were simply acting in love because the performance called for it.

“Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in March. ” “[‘Shallow’] is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time…When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

We don’t know who this brown-haired mystery man is, but if Gaga is happy, so are we.