Lady Gaga New Album Cover: Inspired By The Boss?

Photo: Nick Knight

Only someone who has anointed herself the Fame Monster would know to take notes from The Boss to continue her media onslought. Sure, Gaga’s not wearing anything to cover her ass, but she is wearing a denim jacket, and if there’s anything Bruce has taught us, it’s that the ass and denim are all a musician really needs to get by.



Also, um, Born This Way, sounds not unlike Born in The USA, no? Not so sure what the unicorn means, but it’s not nearly as magical as Gaga’s ass. Nick Knight captured the decidedly rock image and put it on his ShowStudio blog it may or may not be Lady Gaga’s new album art. You dig?